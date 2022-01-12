© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Early Christians were called a Cult!
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 12, 2022
While Paul was on trial for being a Christian, he was told by the governor the Christians were called a sect or cult. Can you imagine why? What was he and the other Christians do to make people call them a cult? People have all types of beliefs without being called a "cult"... Think about it.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.