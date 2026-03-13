RT News - March 13 2026 2PM GMT

March 13, 2026

rt.com





The Iranian ambassador in New Delhi officially confirms to RT, that India will be granted safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This would place the country alongside China as nations officially permitted to transit through the strait. The bombs continue to rain down on Iran, as the US-Israeli war rages on. A large explosion rocks Tehran as masses of people march on Quds Day, led by key figures including the President, Foreign Minister, and the top national security official. US Central Command confirms four out of the six crew on board a refuellng tanker were killed in a crash, the cause of which is unknown. As Tehran launches retaliatory strikes, RT visits a village in northern Israel which came under the Iranian counter attacks, which have reportedly left at least 60 people injured and many homes destroyed.





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