Get out of your lazy chair church leaders!
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published 21 hours ago

Many church leaders are in a dream world. The commission to proclaim the gospel remains within their church walls, and many still think they will be ready and saved when the Lord comes.

This is a revealing prophetic message from God  deliverd to Gods prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen go for more to www.endtimemachine.com 

You can also suport Gods work bye making a donation there 

Published on July 29, 2022 by ocgng

Please share and do not change © BC

prophet benjamin cousijnsenmessage from god to churchleaderscall to proclaim the gospel

