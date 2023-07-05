Get out of your lazy chair church leaders!

FacebookTwitterEmailShare

Many church leaders are in a dream world. The commission to proclaim the gospel remains within their church walls, and many still think they will be ready and saved when the Lord comes.

This is a revealing prophetic message from God deliverd to Gods prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen go for more to www.endtimemachine.com

You can also suport Gods work bye making a donation there





Published on July 29, 2022 by ocgng

Please share and do not change © BC