Get out of your lazy chair church leaders!
Many church leaders are in a dream world. The commission to proclaim the gospel remains within their church walls, and many still think they will be ready and saved when the Lord comes.
This is a revealing prophetic message from God deliverd to Gods prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen go for more to www.endtimemachine.com
Published on July 29, 2022 by ocgng
Please share and do not change © BC
