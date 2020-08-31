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EP 2090-6PM BREAKING: JACOB BLAKE'S FELONY WARRANT 'VACATED'; SHACKLES REMOVED POLICE LEAVE HOSPITAL
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5 views • August 31, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2090
FRIDAY - AUGUST 28, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link:  https://evault.video/view?l=3135915474 

EP 2090-6PM BREAKING: JACOB BLAKE'S FELONY WARRANT 'VACATED'; SHACKLES REMOVED POLICE LEAVE HOSPITAL

Police statement confirmed that the warrants have been vacated. This after coming under pressure on Friday over the fact that a heavily medicated Blake has been shackled to his hospital bed.   The Kenosha County Sheriff spokesman explained of the controversial restraints: “Jacob Blake has felony warrants for his arrest from crimes he committed prior to the shooting incident. Anyone with this classification level that we are guarding in the hospital would be treated in this manner.”  Family statements on Thursday about the handcuffs had set off a media firestorm, resulting in mounting pressure on both the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office and the local sheriff.
EP 2090-6PM BREAKING:JACOB BLAKE’S FELONY WARRANT ‘VACATED’; SHACKLES REMOVED POLICE LEAVE HOSPITAL – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/31E1eI8    

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