Judge Stops Democrats As Court Rules No Jab for New York City Police Officers

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Katie Pavlich from Townhall reports, In October, New York's Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an order mandating the New York City Police Department, and all other city workers, receive the jab or be terminated.
See the report here:
https://youtu.be/O7p6nAbU_7c
Read More/Source/Credit/FairUse:
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/12/08/deblasios-vaccine-mandate-for-the-nypd-just-got-blocked-n2600290