Food Shortages and Climate Change | Truth Matters

Have you seen the reports of grocery stores with empty shelves? Has it got you wondering about how to prepare for a food shortage? What should you do? And what’s coming next? Some feel the world is changing in a way that is irreversible. In this episode, hosts Mackenzie Drebit and Matthew Schanche look at the predicted food shortage and how it’s the fulfillment of Bible prophecy. We discuss how food shortages are part of Satan’s end-times strategy to take control of the world. What other signs show this is happening? Will climate change policies play a role? How can you prepare? Find out in this episode.

