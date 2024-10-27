"Prisoners Of War"; Palestinian POWs Speak, EP4: Mohammad Safi

In episode four of "Prisoners Of War", FPTV host Fairouz Salameh visits liberated prisoner Mohammad Safi, 47 years old. From Beit Nabala, Lod District (48 Palestine), and resident of the Jalazone Camp near Ramallah in the West Bank of Palestine.





A resident of Jalazone Camp and owner of an aluminum workshop, he practices his social life in the camp and among people in order to develop social relations within the camp. He is married to Fayrouz Safi and has 4 children: Zein, Majd, and (Anan, a student at Birzeit University and currently detained), and Ayser, a student at Birzeit University and was martyred at the Beit El military checkpoint.





Mohammad was arrested for the first time 30 years ago in 1994 and spent 14 months in the occupation prisons and was released after the signing of the Oslo deal. He was re-arrested for the second time during the Al-Aqsa Flood War on 10-11-2023, a month after the war, and was released in July 2024 after an 8-month detention. His son Anan was detained with him in Ofer Prison, but he was prevented from meeting him and checking on him, and Mohammad's request to meet his son who was detained with him in the same prison was rejected.





محمد صافي، العمر 47 سنة. من بيت نبالا قضاء اللد وسكان مخيم الجلزون





من سكان مخيم الجلزون وصاحب مشغل ألمنيوم، يمارس حياته الاجتماعية في المخيم وبين الناس من أجل تطوير العلاقات الاجتماعية داخل المخيم. متزوج من فيروز صافي ولديه 4 أبناء: زين ومجد، و( عنان، طالب في جامعة بيرزيت وحالياً معتقل)، وأيسر كان طالب في جامعة بيرزيت واستشهد على حاجز بيت إيل العسكري.

من سكان مخيم الجلزون وصاحب مشغل ألمنيوم، يمارس حياته الاجتماعية في المخيم وبين الناس من أجل تطوير العلاقات الاجتماعية داخل المخيم. متزوج من فيروز صافي ولديه 4 أبناء: زين ومجد، و( عنان، طالب في جامعة بيرزيت وحالياً معتقل)، وأيسر كان طالب في جامعة بيرزيت واستشهد على حاجز بيت إيل العسكري.

اعتقل محمد أول مرة قبل 30 سنة عام 1994 وأمضى 14 شهر داخل سجون الاحتلال وتم الافراج عنه بعد توقيع صفقة أوسلوا، وأعيد اعتقاله مرة ثانية خلال فترة حرب طوفان الأقصى بتاريخ 10-11-2023 بعد شهر من الحرب وتحرر بشهر تموز\ 2024 بعد اعتقال دام مدة 8 شهور. كان ابنه عنان معتقل معه في سجن عوفر ولكن تم منعه من لقائه والاطمئنان عليه وتم رفض طلب محمد للقاء ابنه المعتقل معه بذات السجن.

اعتقل محمد أول مرة قبل 30 سنة عام 1994 وأمضى 14 شهر داخل سجون الاحتلال وتم الافراج عنه بعد توقيع صفقة أوسلوا، وأعيد اعتقاله مرة ثانية خلال فترة حرب طوفان الأقصى بتاريخ 10-11-2023 بعد شهر من الحرب وتحرر بشهر تموز\ 2024 بعد اعتقال دام مدة 8 شهور. كان ابنه عنان معتقل معه في سجن عوفر ولكن تم منعه من لقائه والاطمئنان عليه وتم رفض طلب محمد للقاء ابنه المعتقل معه بذات السجن.