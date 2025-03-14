BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JD Vance on proliferation of nuclear weapons - We are PLAYING literally WITH THE LIVES of the future of human civilization’ –
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
50 views • 1 month ago

‘We are PLAYING literally WITH THE LIVES of the future of human civilization’ – JD Vance on proliferation of nuclear weapons

💬 “Donald Trump is taking us in a totally different approach , and we need it,” Vice President JD Vance claimed, even though Trump has reportedly continued Biden’s policy of weapons shipments to Ukraine, intelligence sharing, and sanctions against Russia .

Last week, Trump BOASTED about imposing sanctions on Russia, GLOATED that Ukraine received Javelins thanks to him, and BRAGGED that he "gave Russia nothing except GRIEF" during his first term.

Video from last night.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
