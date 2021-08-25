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Dr. Anne McCloskey: The Shots are Killing People! We need to Stop This!
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410 views • August 25, 2021
Dr. Anne McCloskey (Norhtern Ireland) of the NHS gives an impassioned
plea after working all night in the hospital, where almost everyone
she treated was double vaccinated for COVID. Young people in their
20s are developing disabilities she has never seen before.
As a result of this video Brave Dr McCloskey has been suspended from
practicing medicine - This is what happens when you expose the cabal
psychopaths agenda. Now it's time for the rest of us to follow her
example, no matter what the cost! And we HAVE TO support such brave
doctors, see them for medical issues regardless cabal took their
licenses and AVOID at all cost all corrupt DEATHCARE workers.
mirrored from:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/irish-medical-doctor-the-shots-are-killing-people-we-need-to-stop-this-her-medical-license-was-just-suspended/
plea after working all night in the hospital, where almost everyone
she treated was double vaccinated for COVID. Young people in their
20s are developing disabilities she has never seen before.
As a result of this video Brave Dr McCloskey has been suspended from
practicing medicine - This is what happens when you expose the cabal
psychopaths agenda. Now it's time for the rest of us to follow her
example, no matter what the cost! And we HAVE TO support such brave
doctors, see them for medical issues regardless cabal took their
licenses and AVOID at all cost all corrupt DEATHCARE workers.
mirrored from:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/irish-medical-doctor-the-shots-are-killing-people-we-need-to-stop-this-her-medical-license-was-just-suspended/
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