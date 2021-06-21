Paul Craig Roberts | Biden-Putin Geneva summit

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The summit of the leaders of Russia and the United States, which took place in Geneva on June 16, is over. Putin and Biden discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral relations and the overall global agenda in general. Many details of the negotiations are unknown. Therefore, analysts and experts are still arguing about what the effect of the meeting will be and how the world will live now.
GEOFOR addressed these questions to the American politician and economist, Chairman of the Institute for Political Economy and former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration, Paul Craig Roberts.
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