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Fear, Distraction And Division! Wake Up Call 10-04-2021
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80 views • October 04, 2021
After a few days away to clear the mind we return to the "reality" video game world of fear, distraction and division that is the new normal nwo!
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Article Links:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10046263/School-officials-say-need-federal-protection-mobs-parents-angry-vaccine-mandates.html
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/israels-covid-green-pass-changes-sunday-heres-what-you-need-to-know-680856
https://truthunmuted.org/the-great-financial-reset-nigeria-to-become-first-country-in-africa-to-launch-cbdc/
https://www.abc15.com/news/let-joe-know/fact-or-fiction-could-you-soon-owe-taxes-on-venmo-transactions
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https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.federaljack.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2012%2F12%2FTV-BRAINWASHING-02.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10046263/School-officials-say-need-federal-protection-mobs-parents-angry-vaccine-mandates.html
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/israels-covid-green-pass-changes-sunday-heres-what-you-need-to-know-680856
https://truthunmuted.org/the-great-financial-reset-nigeria-to-become-first-country-in-africa-to-launch-cbdc/
https://www.abc15.com/news/let-joe-know/fact-or-fiction-could-you-soon-owe-taxes-on-venmo-transactions
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https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.federaljack.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2012%2F12%2FTV-BRAINWASHING-02.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
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