How the USA shaped the world...

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The United States is not just an extension of the Euro-American Empire
with a huge influence over the entire planet via its entertainment
industry, sportswear and tech companies, but she plays a central role
not only in world politics, but in world religion. This in-depth study
quoting from authentic documents, newspapers and rare scholars will take
you on a journey from the past to the present, clearing showing the
United States as a key player in the winding down and closing stages of
world events. Hollywood, the Media, Big Corporations and Big Pharma control the USA behind the scenes...