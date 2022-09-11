Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How the USA shaped the world...
40 views
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
Published 2 months ago |

The United States is not just an extension of the Euro-American Empire with a huge influence over the entire planet via its entertainment industry, sportswear and tech companies, but she plays a central role not only in world politics, but in world religion. This in-depth study quoting from authentic documents, newspapers and rare scholars will take you on a journey from the past to the present, clearing showing the United States as a key player in the winding down and closing stages of world events. Hollywood, the Media, Big Corporations and Big Pharma control the USA behind the scenes...

Keywords
controlgovernmentshadow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket