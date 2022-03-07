Video of the Operation of SUPERSONIC Missile X-31PM. Until today, nothing was known about this ROCKET at all. IT DIDN'T officially EXIST. 030622

The following is the Russian translation, after converting into English, as found with this video.



The Zvezda TV channel published a video of the operation of the cheating, supersonic supersonic missile X-31PM, with which Selezen and his friends hit Buki, S-300 and, in general, everything that emits. Until today, nothing was known about this rocket at all. It didn't officially exist. Judging by the video from the KAI, the characteristics of the missile make it possible to safely use it without entering the affected areas of all air defense systems in service with Ukraine, including the S-300.



Well, in order not to get up twice, this means that she can hit all these "Iron Domes", "Patriots", and, perhaps, in general, all the air defense systems that are in service with NATO countries.