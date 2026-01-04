Jim Rose’s Misguided Legacy on KFAB’s Airwaves as the Self Appointed Racial Authority of Nebraska

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This analysis explores a Nebraska radio host’s extended tenure, examining his use of racial rhetoric on a prominent morning show and its corporate backing. It assesses the host’s influence, audience response, and shifting public attitudes, raising questions about authenticity and media impact in a changing socio-cultural landscape.
Read the full article and viewsupporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/jim-roses-misguided-legacy-on-kfabs
#JimRose #KFABRadio #GoodMorningShow #iHeartMedia #RacismDebate