BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Red States Are Getting Worse Vaccine Batches Than Blue States
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2343 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
85 views • February 02, 2022
Did the government and big pharma target red states?  The data is disturbing and the evidence is real.  Make your own conclusions, but you have to watch the video first.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

Greg Reese for Info Wars- Evidence That US Government Targeted Red States With Deadly Batches of Vaccine
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61eabc33d572c30c3e3b629c
 
John Fredericks on War Room Pandemic asks Dr Peter McCullough how can Americans trust the government when it hides vaccine data?
https://americasvoice.news/video/YOHBw7vLTKrN6JA/
 
David Brody - The Water Cooler Dr Paul Marik on Remdesivir and how doctors in hospitals blindly follow.
https://americasvoice.news/video/ubmXYiThoQQfEWh/
Keywords
the new americancovid vaccineben armstrong
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Coco Somers
Vitamin C and Glutathione May Work Better Together for Exercise Recovery, Report Says

Vitamin C and Glutathione May Work Better Together for Exercise Recovery, Report Says

Coco Somers
Study Links Western Diet to Faster Attention Decline in Some Older Adults With APOE ?4

Study Links Western Diet to Faster Attention Decline in Some Older Adults With APOE ?4

Belle Carter
Study Links Strength Training to Shift in Women&#8217;s Body Image

Study Links Strength Training to Shift in Women’s Body Image

Petra Stone
137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

Willow Tohi
30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy