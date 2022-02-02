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Red States Are Getting Worse Vaccine Batches Than Blue States
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85 views • February 02, 2022
Did the government and big pharma target red states? The data is disturbing and the evidence is real. Make your own conclusions, but you have to watch the video first.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Greg Reese for Info Wars- Evidence That US Government Targeted Red States With Deadly Batches of Vaccine
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61eabc33d572c30c3e3b629c
John Fredericks on War Room Pandemic asks Dr Peter McCullough how can Americans trust the government when it hides vaccine data?
https://americasvoice.news/video/YOHBw7vLTKrN6JA/
David Brody - The Water Cooler Dr Paul Marik on Remdesivir and how doctors in hospitals blindly follow.
https://americasvoice.news/video/ubmXYiThoQQfEWh/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Greg Reese for Info Wars- Evidence That US Government Targeted Red States With Deadly Batches of Vaccine
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61eabc33d572c30c3e3b629c
John Fredericks on War Room Pandemic asks Dr Peter McCullough how can Americans trust the government when it hides vaccine data?
https://americasvoice.news/video/YOHBw7vLTKrN6JA/
David Brody - The Water Cooler Dr Paul Marik on Remdesivir and how doctors in hospitals blindly follow.
https://americasvoice.news/video/ubmXYiThoQQfEWh/
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