Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Deadly Drug Trials Produce Deadly Drugs (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.12.13)

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Dr. Jennifer Daniels’ show, "Healing with Dr. Daniels" reveals the workings behind the Modern Health System, how it creates illness and how to avoid this planned outcome.
Topic: Deadly Drug Trials Produce Deadly Drugs.
India blows the top off the development process for murderous drugs. These trials serve as the basis for FDA approval and the drugs your doctor will offer you in your country. Dr Daniels explores the research behind deadly drugs and reveals a solution that India stumbled upon. This sent drug companies running. Learn what India did to save the lives of its citizens and make drugs safer for everyone. As always, Dr Daniels gives you the natural solution.
CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/