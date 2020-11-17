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Cult of COVID - Obedient Servants of Technology
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219 views • November 17, 2020
Jon Rappoport, speaking by video from his home in California to the Red Pill Expo 2020 on Jekyll Island, Georgia, conducts a mental guided tour through the house of mirrors called COVID-19. Images are everywhere, but most of them are merely reflections and distortions of reality, fake science, fake news, fake statistical data, fake computer models, fake predictions, fake diagnostic tests, fake treatments, fake death certificates, and fake solutions. Jon concludes: It’s a cover story to conceal the true agenda, which is to collapse the economy and force the population into dependence on the state so they can be ruled with an iron fist by a technocratic dictatorship. 2020 October 10 – Source: Red Pill University
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