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Dr. John Reizer - Dangers Of COVID Kill Shots For Children & All
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70 views • June 21, 2021
Panoramic look at the current situation, the so-called pandemic, the mass hypnosis, the Psy Op, the numbers of vaccine deaths and injuries, the disabling and weaponized nature of the spike proteins, and the great need to work on natural immunity, health, through normal social interaction, inner self-confidence, spirituality, belief in self, and traditional and natural methods of nutrition and healing
Soucre: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ojauvq1yGyIm/
Soucre: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ojauvq1yGyIm/
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