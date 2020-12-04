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Καζάκης Νέα Εμβόλια mRNA- Ανθρώπινο Γονιδίωμα & Ανθρώπινα Δικαιώματα.
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60 views • December 04, 2020
Ο Πρόεδρος του ΕΠΑΜ, Δ. Καζάκης, «φωτίζει» μια άγνωστη σήμερα πτυχή σχετικά με τα νέα εμβόλια mRNA προς την αντιμετώπιση του κορωνοϊού, στα πλαίσια του σύγχρονου διεθνούς «El Dorado» των Big Pharmas, η οποία πτυχή αποτελεί ζωτικά κρίσιμη ακόμα και για το μέλλον της ανθρωπότητας.G
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