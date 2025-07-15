BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I Left My Body And Came Back with Proof
ThePhilosophyExperience
ThePhilosophyExperience
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 1 day ago

What really happens when we slip beyond the veil of ordinary reality?

In this episode I share first‑hand accounts of my out‑of‑body experience (OBEs) and near‑death experience (NDEs) that challenge everything we think we know about consciousness. I also share the 

“silver cord” phenomenon reported by OBE travelers.


Have you had an NDE or OBE? Share your story in the comments!!


👍 If you enjoyed this deep dive, please like, subscribe, and hit the 🔔 so you won’t miss upcoming explorations into the unknown.

Keywords
trendingdeathspiritualitylifereligioncomingndeobeneardeathoutofbody
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy