I Left My Body And Came Back with Proof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What really happens when we slip beyond the veil of ordinary reality?
In this episode I share first‑hand accounts of my out‑of‑body experience (OBEs) and near‑death experience (NDEs) that challenge everything we think we know about consciousness. I also share the
“silver cord” phenomenon reported by OBE travelers.
Have you had an NDE or OBE? Share your story in the comments!!
👍 If you enjoyed this deep dive, please like, subscribe, and hit the 🔔 so you won’t miss upcoming explorations into the unknown.