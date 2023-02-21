Create New Account
2/20/2023 Dr. Steven Hotze Interviews Trevor Loudon on Infiltration of Communists and the Chinese in Our Government and Media
-The infiltration of communists in the federal government both elected officials as well as bureaucrats

-The influence of Chinese in our news media and corporations 

-The World Health Organization being given right to declare pandemic emergencies



Trevor Loudon new books

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BGSRJBCZ/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_image_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BJYJQRYL/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_image_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

