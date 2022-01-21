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James O'Keefe Reveals Who Project Veritas Is Exposing Next, and Pro-Vaxxers Aren't Going to Be Happy
JD Rucker
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798 views • January 21, 2022
Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe has been making his rounds on many shows lately. The recent bombshells they've dropped exposing some of the most corrupt people in media and government have caught the attention of millions of Americans even as corporate media and leftists do everything they can to stifle them and suppress the truth.

Just this week, they exposed the collusion and cover-up between the FBI and Pfizer through documents leaked from the Department of Justice that targeted Project Veritas itself. Last week, they exposed one of my favorite targets for criticism, Anthony Fauci, as leaked military documents showed he knew a heck of a lot more about the Wuhan virus than he led our government and the people to believe.

O'Keefe has a book coming out on January 25th, American Muckraker: Rethinking Journalism for the 21st Century - https://noqreport.com/muckraker . We had him on The Midnight Sentinel to discuss the book as well as the process through which Project Veritas works with whistleblowers. But it was at the end of the interview that O'Keefe dropped a bombshell about next week's huge exposé.

"We got a story coming out next week, a follow-up to our Fauci story on Covid, and man, this one involves children," he said. "You won't want to miss this."

Just when we thought nothing we could learn about Fauci would shock us after learning of scandal after scandal that the bureaucrat has brought upon himself, it's hard to fathom even worse things coming out. But something tells me this new revelation is going to be a blockbuster.

"You won't want to miss kids... I can't say more," he continued. "But parents are going to be outraged, and of all the people outraged, the pro-vaccine crowd are going to be even more outraged. That's a good thing. People are going to be united about this one because it involves the impacts on children. Unbelievable stuff coming."

It's difficult to imagine unity among the people in 2022, especially when it comes to the Covid vaccines, but O'Keefe is a self-proclaimed optimist. If any news about Fauci can unify people, it's very likely to come from Project Veritas.

Will this finally be the Fauci scandal that breaks his most loyal fans? Will they finally see the light and realize just how duplicitous and self-serving Anthony Fauci really is? Project Veritas will reveal all next week.
Keywords
vaccinesvideopodcastproject veritasjames okeefeanthony faucicoronaviruscovid-19top storyledethe midnight sentinel
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