Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Somebody needs home insurance

In a slightly different origin story, but still continuing to honor the TMNT theme, we see that this time, Yoshi, was living and bore a child with the woman he loved. A anger driven former friend to him, first kills the woman. Yoshi then returns to fight the murdered at home, only to be defeated. As the house burns, collasing upon him, we see the only survivor of the fire, a rat running out in the direction of the murderous former friend, who now carries with him the infant child to Yoshi. The tormented soul of Yoshi cries out in agony, transforming him into the Rat/Human form we will come to know as Splinter. The man who killed Yoshi, goes on to become Shredder, who we will see highlighted in a future episode very soon.





At the B.A.D., we run a quick tour for the home insurance records. Very important to note, while this is a U.B.I. funded base series, U.B.I. only covers the rent, utilities, insurance, and the food costs. All the material wealth stored, including clothing, guns, appliances, electronics, and other items were sourced from work I did to earn those items. For me, any extra costs, for example gas, must be paid by adding work, or by saving on food costs. For most people, the option of taking a smaller place or sharing a dwelling may be more convenient, allowing you to cover more external costs.



I also discuss the Rat mode spirit I adopted when living in the big city. Basically, it is observed, by studying behavior in rats, that there is a certain ritual in regards to sheltering. Basically, when a rat enters a would be shelter, it always verifies there are at least 2 entrances/exits in that space, before allowing any consumption. This basal conscious behavior prevents the rat from being cornered.





