Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 11/7/22 - Should there be Pandemic Amnesty?

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Today we primarily consider the question of how to respond to Emily Oster's Altantic article,Let’s Declare a Pandemic Amnesty(https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/10/covid-response-forgiveness/671879/), which tried to make the case that folks like her had no way of knowing about the dangers of the vaccine, etc., and that those who got it right made a lucky guess. We also discuss the continuing disconnect in the media about the vaccines and contracting COVID, as well as 5G issues in Keene and a bit about the upcoming elections.
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