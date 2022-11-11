Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 11/7/22 - Should there be Pandemic Amnesty?

Today we primarily consider the question of how to respond to Emily Oster's Altantic article,Let’s Declare a Pandemic Amnesty(https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/10/covid-response-forgiveness/671879/), which tried to make the case that folks like her had no way of knowing about the dangers of the vaccine, etc., and that those who got it right made a lucky guess. We also discuss the continuing disconnect in the media about the vaccines and contracting COVID, as well as 5G issues in Keene and a bit about the upcoming elections.
For more information viist www.RiseUpNH.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.