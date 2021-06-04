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The Kevin J. Johnston Show Whistle Blower Martin McDermott Is Back!
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21 views • June 04, 2021
Whistleblower Martin McDermott is back once again as a result of laggards at the Bank of Novs Scotia.
Watson AI software and a database hidden away by the Toronto Star merged with the corporate registry of numbers companies - we can show how much money went through the offshore Panama Papers after OMERS bought the "trashedware" of the first in the world, digital land registry, privately run by Elgin Farwell, CEO of Teranet and Agostino Russo, his lawyer.
7PM Calgary Time - 9PM Toronto Time
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time on:
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Trovo.Live/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.noblesavages.me
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages
Watson AI software and a database hidden away by the Toronto Star merged with the corporate registry of numbers companies - we can show how much money went through the offshore Panama Papers after OMERS bought the "trashedware" of the first in the world, digital land registry, privately run by Elgin Farwell, CEO of Teranet and Agostino Russo, his lawyer.
7PM Calgary Time - 9PM Toronto Time
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time on:
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Trovo.Live/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.noblesavages.me
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages
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