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Se Rindió Culto a Fase 2 del Plan...
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20 views • March 09, 2022
A todos los seguidores de nuevas sectas, falsos profetas y gurus que participaron en rituales de “portales” en el 2/2/22 se expusieron a la suciedad de la baja 4D y lo voy a demostrar en este video. Tienes que tener cuidado en como abres tu energía. El manejo de tu Espiritualidad es lo las importante que tienes que estar cuidando en estos momentos.
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