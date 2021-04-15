20 YEAR OLD GONE 12 HOURS AFTER JAB! AND THE BIGGEST WORLDWIDE HOAX IN HISTORY!

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Waking the Future
The flu has all but disappeared this year! That is what they want us to think anyhow. The reality is they have simply rebranded it! Sadly people die from numerous unpreventable things. The depop shot however is killing people and they are being told this will help them!
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Article Links:
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/13/the-greatest-rebranding-campaign-of-all-time-is-why-the-flu-has-all-but-disappeared-in-2020-21/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=28fde731826c9d9de14516434dc1d95bb10c131e-1618442651-0-ATRe643m6svmMD5vQLeuXdh_sfzUwTW6ypTcoSe4bJk5wukLwVhbsQLEzSEPJoVRTVsxjqiW3aqre7u4ZqN492oR9K21aJYFqN_SpfFVNKBopOEvTKxMmUAApkZVjtMRR5afdc3B_IdKByG09q6tzETFYdkeHdKfhHTT80GFkK162eAtg5Xsn26wuTjuXXqsCbkBmGcd6CiBkl_QTBely9r-2qqozLaYS9AtNKE3flYr0Ggh_bNWhHcHe-HrZm8k-aboRrl3-nShMDWzQHSiKOJYte6PBFxTjRQRlHFPxg93f4TyzUzCsZkBUAjUbRBuegf2YQS2b7lWcwQvHbR6-8JW1W1MiISMz_LgMXuk3zv1gOWJV_SMr9uM4dbcKo-6ErgSjsvV9zCKu5XDvF1yQ8Ad7-v68eWvh8kd6koUGdMnhERSsfHP34ci4mgP7q2uFY4lP343xOysi5pDVFN00lmpxIQzwH5c7INPXjoUYaH0MYw9kkRky5EUBGvPVWoWDoUD-CbF3cl0WDiGh3wYts4
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/04/14/20-year-old-scottish-man-dead-12-hours-after-being-injected-with-the-experimental-pfizer-mrna-covid-jab/
Thumbnail Link:
https://medicalkidnap.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/04/Tricia_Garrett_49_has_demanded_answers_after_her_son_Luke_Garret-m-111_1618393711159.jpg