0003_Tsm_The Antichrist Starter Pack (Transhumanism)
The Sealed Ministry
The Sealed Ministry
31 followers
133 views • 7 months ago

Who or what is the Antichrist... (Transhumanism) Short Biblical Discussion.


What is the goal of the sealed ministry.


To seal and ensure the salvation of as many of Gods creation as possible.


Ephesians 1:13


13 In whom ye also trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with that holy Spirit of promise,


Soul winning and soul saving work.


Bringing the Bible into reality, to show us the future, that we might navigate it, spiritually.


Telegram invite: https://t.me/+ot32kXnNx1g3YWY0

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thesealedministry/home

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-6696756

BitChute: https://old.bitchute.com/channel/3SntULq76XnQ/


The Sealed Ministry’s mission is a call for those who seek to understand the unfolding of our world through the lens of Bible prophecy.


Joining the Sealed Ministry is a commitment to staying vigilant, informed, and faithful. Amen.

trumpbiblegodjesussatanroboticsvaccinetechnologyquantumaitribulationnwobidencabalrevelationgateslucifertranshumanterminatorwefcbdc
