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[May 7, 2014] Boys For Sale (1981 Forgotten Documentary) (119K views on YouTube!)
ODD TV
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91 views • August 08, 2021
An enlightening documentary broadcast before the onset of the so-called 'Satanic Panic' in the USA. This documentary therefore provides us with insight into the actuality of the situation before information became skewed by the subsequent propaganda and hysteria of the late 80's and 90's. The horrific details as outlined by Tom Philpott in this documentary are truthfully reflective of what was happening then, what continued to happen throughout the 'Satanic Panic', and what continues to happen today in all of the major metropolises of the Western World.

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child abusecurioussex slaveryprovacative
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