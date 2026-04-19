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UK Crisis Amongst Sexes | Irish Protests | The Strait is Crooked | Jordan Peterson Psych Med Injury
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World News Report: The UK is facing a gender crisis, and it's not what you think- young progressive young women 18-30 are angry and hold an unfavorable view of men, meanwhile, young men like women, who knew! War still on in Iran as Trump issues new threats of "no more Mr Nice Guy" Jordan Peterson's daughter, Mikhaila, shares a tragic update on his health and the role the psych meds he used to take for depression have damaged him neurologically. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/irish-protests-continue/

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