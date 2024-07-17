MESSAGES OF FREEDOM FROM JFK & OTHERS, ALONG WITH SUZY SMITH! (Part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On my Out of this World Radio show for Saturday, July 13th, 2024 from 10 am to 1 pm Pacific Time, I give messages of freedom and peace from President Kennedy, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, followed by an interview with spiritual healer Suzy Smith. I hope you all can listen to this amazing radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com