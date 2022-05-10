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You May Be Comprising Your Gut Health #shorts
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21 views • May 10, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/OU9ViF7hkw4
Are you hurting your gut with your diet and lifestyle?
Certified Holistic Nutritional Consultant Pamela Groulx reveals that there may be things in your lifestyle that may HURTING your gut health instead of helping your gut health!
According to Pamela, taking in prescription drugs 💊 as well as taking in environmental toxins and simply being stressed can have a damaging impact on your gut microbiome. 😓
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/OU9ViF7hkw4
Are you hurting your gut with your diet and lifestyle?
Certified Holistic Nutritional Consultant Pamela Groulx reveals that there may be things in your lifestyle that may HURTING your gut health instead of helping your gut health!
According to Pamela, taking in prescription drugs 💊 as well as taking in environmental toxins and simply being stressed can have a damaging impact on your gut microbiome. 😓
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
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