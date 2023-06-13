Shall We Play A Game?
* It’s not about evidence.
* The media and FBI are fully corrupt.
* You will find this story nowhere on the left.
* Leftists don’t need convincing.
* They know [the big guy] is guilty of a massive bribery/corruption scandal.
* How do we combat that?
* We continue to put the evidence out there — and we play games too.
p.s. They’ve got tapes!
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 13 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2txxx0-theyve-got-tapes-ep.-2030-06132023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.