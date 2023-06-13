Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They Know
323 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday |

Shall We Play A Game?

* It’s not about evidence.

* The media and FBI are fully corrupt.

* You will find this story nowhere on the left.

* Leftists don’t need convincing.

* They know [the big guy] is guilty of a massive bribery/corruption scandal.

* How do we combat that?

* We continue to put the evidence out there — and we play games too.


p.s. They’ve got tapes!


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 13 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2txxx0-theyve-got-tapes-ep.-2030-06132023.html

Keywords
treasoncorruptionrussiapropagandadan bonginomoney launderingjoe bidenbriberyukrainetyrannycover upinfiltrationracketeeringscandalburismasubversionpay to playblackmailkhazariabiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbig guykleptocracypuppet regimekakistocracy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket