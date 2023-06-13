Shall We Play A Game?

* It’s not about evidence.

* The media and FBI are fully corrupt.

* You will find this story nowhere on the left.

* Leftists don’t need convincing.

* They know [the big guy] is guilty of a massive bribery/corruption scandal.

* How do we combat that?

* We continue to put the evidence out there — and we play games too.





p.s. They’ve got tapes!





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 13 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2txxx0-theyve-got-tapes-ep.-2030-06132023.html

