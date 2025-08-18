BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Healing Alignment
Jeybee Enterprise
Jeybee Enterprise
15 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
53 views • 1 day ago

Free eBook The Healing Alignment: https://regenesisseries.com/al...

11% of the global population suffers from spine pain - the leading cause of disability worldwide.

But here's what you've probably never been told:

Your misaligned spine could be POISONING you.

When your spine shifts out of place…


Your nervous system gets compressed.


This blocks your body's natural detox pathways…


Which traps toxins that should be flushed out daily.

This results in those mystery symptoms you can't shake:

Crushing fatigue that sleep won't fix

Brain fog that makes you feel "stupid"

Skin breakouts that won't clear

Gut issues that drag on for months

In fact…


A good friend, Dr. Jennifer Taylor, just revealed:


"After that very first upper cervical alignment, patients get a detoxification response... the body starts ridding itself of stored toxins."


In other words…


One spinal adjustment can trigger your body to dump YEARS of accumulated poison.

Most people have NO IDEA their "mystery illness" is actually toxic overload from spinal misalignment.

My good friend, investigative journalist, humanitarian, and filmmaker, Jonathan Otto, documented this spine-detox connection (plus 12 other breakthrough healing secrets) in his BRAND NEW book:


The Healing Alignment: How Chiropractic Care Unlocks Whole-Body Wellness

Click HERE to download your F.REE copy of The Healing Alignment: How Chiropractic Care Unlocks Whole-Body Wellness https://regenesisseries.com/al...

Keywords
healingdetoxmedicinepuritykindnessnatural therapylife-changingnew hopesupplementsircadian code
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy