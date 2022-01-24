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MALICE AFORETHOUGHT: THE CONSCIOUS INTENT TO CAUSE DEATH — SCOTT KESTERSON
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110 views • January 24, 2022
Filmmaker and journalist Scott Kesterson from BardsFM joins me to discuss what appears to be premeditated murder – the malice aforethought of Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIH, CDC, big pharma and other deep state players. Thank you for tuning in friends – this is the fight of our lives because it’s the fight FOR our lives.
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