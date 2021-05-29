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JESUIT/VATICAN/ROMAN EMPIRE- COMMUNISM BY THE BACKDOOR
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221 views • May 29, 2021
New World Order - 'Communism by Backdoor'
by Dennis Wise's and his second documentary after his first documentary
We must understand that the Rothschild bankers are the communists and created/funded the Communists Bolshevik revolution. The Romanov family were brutally murdered by the Communist Bankers because they refused to let them take control of Russia's banking system. The Romanov family were Christians.
Churchill and Roosevelt were communists who worked with Stalin who murdered millions of Christians. They control the media, banks and Hollywood.
Jesus warned us of who exactly the communists are and that in end times warned us NOT to be deceived.
by Dennis Wise's and his second documentary after his first documentary
We must understand that the Rothschild bankers are the communists and created/funded the Communists Bolshevik revolution. The Romanov family were brutally murdered by the Communist Bankers because they refused to let them take control of Russia's banking system. The Romanov family were Christians.
Churchill and Roosevelt were communists who worked with Stalin who murdered millions of Christians. They control the media, banks and Hollywood.
Jesus warned us of who exactly the communists are and that in end times warned us NOT to be deceived.
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