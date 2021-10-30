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Rebecca Defines Some Important Words
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33 views • October 30, 2021
Thank you to the people who shared and commented on my last video. One person suggested that I should define the words “iatrogenic” and “idiopathic,” two words that are particularly relevant in the context of chronic mercury poisoning.
In this video I define these two words using examples you toxic people out there may find particularly poignant.
#mercurypoisoning #toxicteeth #andycutlerprotocol #mercurychelation #iatrogenicillness
To book a session, read my blog, buy a book and/or get a discount on supplements:
Visit website- https://www.maybeitsmercury.com/
To get connected:
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/maybeitsmercury/
Facebook Page- https://www.facebook.com/maybeitsmercurydotcom/
Facebook Group- https://www.facebook.com/groups/acfanatics
Twitter- https://twitter.com/maybeitsmercury
LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/in/rebeccarustlee/
In this video I define these two words using examples you toxic people out there may find particularly poignant.
#mercurypoisoning #toxicteeth #andycutlerprotocol #mercurychelation #iatrogenicillness
To book a session, read my blog, buy a book and/or get a discount on supplements:
Visit website- https://www.maybeitsmercury.com/
To get connected:
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/maybeitsmercury/
Facebook Page- https://www.facebook.com/maybeitsmercurydotcom/
Facebook Group- https://www.facebook.com/groups/acfanatics
Twitter- https://twitter.com/maybeitsmercury
LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/in/rebeccarustlee/
Keywords
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