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Rebecca Defines Some Important Words
maybeitsmercury
maybeitsmercury
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33 views • October 30, 2021
Thank you to the people who shared and commented on my last video. One person suggested that I should define the words “iatrogenic” and “idiopathic,” two words that are particularly relevant in the context of chronic mercury poisoning.

In this video I define these two words using examples you toxic people out there may find particularly poignant.

#mercurypoisoning #toxicteeth #andycutlerprotocol #mercurychelation #iatrogenicillness

To book a session, read my blog, buy a book and/or get a discount on supplements:
Visit website- https://www.maybeitsmercury.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy