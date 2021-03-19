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Happening NOW - RUSSIA's BLACK HOLE SUBMARINE Goes Off All NATO Radar Screens In Mediterranean Sea
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290 views • March 19, 2021
Mirror Video from Pravda Report on YouTube.
The Rostov-on-Don submarine of Russia's Black Sea Fleet (Varshavyanka project) went off radar screens of NATO ships in the Mediterranean Sea. At the same time, the sub continues to stay in touch with the Russian command and transmits signals normally.
According to the agency, anti-submarine forces of the North Atlantic Alliance have been trying to detect the Russian submarine for a week already. However, as it became known, they still have not been able to succeed, despite "great opportunities" in the Mediterranean.
“They got large forces involved to search for the Russian submarine, but to no avail. This means that they are at gunpoint under conditions of combat actions, which annoys them very much.
Admiral Viktor Kravchenko, who served as the Chief of the Main Staff of the Russian Navy in 1998-2005, said that Varshavyanka submarines were among the most noiseless submarines in the world. For this peculiarity the submarine is known as the 'black hole.'
All six submarines in service with the Black Sea Fleet are currently performing missions outside the region.
On March 18, a number of media outlets reported that the Russian submarine disappeared from the screens of command and control systems of NATO ships a few days ago. The US Navy expressed concerns about the situation and deployed allied forces in the area to search for the missing sub.
Varshavyanka submarines belong to the third generation of large diesel-electric submarines and are among the quietest in the world. The main weapon of the Varshavyanka is the Caliber-PL missile system.
Check more of our videos on our video channel http://www.youtube.com/user/PravdaTV
Go to Pravda.Ru website to read articles that you can not read in Western publications
http://www.pravdareport.com/
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
The Rostov-on-Don submarine of Russia's Black Sea Fleet (Varshavyanka project) went off radar screens of NATO ships in the Mediterranean Sea. At the same time, the sub continues to stay in touch with the Russian command and transmits signals normally.
According to the agency, anti-submarine forces of the North Atlantic Alliance have been trying to detect the Russian submarine for a week already. However, as it became known, they still have not been able to succeed, despite "great opportunities" in the Mediterranean.
“They got large forces involved to search for the Russian submarine, but to no avail. This means that they are at gunpoint under conditions of combat actions, which annoys them very much.
Admiral Viktor Kravchenko, who served as the Chief of the Main Staff of the Russian Navy in 1998-2005, said that Varshavyanka submarines were among the most noiseless submarines in the world. For this peculiarity the submarine is known as the 'black hole.'
All six submarines in service with the Black Sea Fleet are currently performing missions outside the region.
On March 18, a number of media outlets reported that the Russian submarine disappeared from the screens of command and control systems of NATO ships a few days ago. The US Navy expressed concerns about the situation and deployed allied forces in the area to search for the missing sub.
Varshavyanka submarines belong to the third generation of large diesel-electric submarines and are among the quietest in the world. The main weapon of the Varshavyanka is the Caliber-PL missile system.
Check more of our videos on our video channel http://www.youtube.com/user/PravdaTV
Go to Pravda.Ru website to read articles that you can not read in Western publications
http://www.pravdareport.com/
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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