It was never about COVID; biological weapons were used to take away our freedom, David Martin, PhD
237 views • 1 day ago

"This has never been about COVID."

"It has been about biological weapons perpetrated by the United States on the United States for the purpose of suppression of liberty."

"That's what it is."

"These are the same people who lied to us about — "we don't know where anthrax came from" — despite the fact that in May of 2001, the [U.S.] Army had purchased 300 million doses of the drug for anthrax poisoning, which had never, ever, ever, ever occurred anywhere in human history."

"So why would we need 300 million doses — a dose for every American for a drug that had never been used in the history of humanity?”

"Why would we need that?"

"The answer is we were going to get the PREP Act come hell or high water."

[The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act.]

"The PREP Act was going to give manufacturers of pharmaceuticals absolute immunity for anything they declared as a medical countermeasure."


David Martin, PhD interviewed by Shannon Joy, posted on May 5, 2025.


The full 90-minute interview is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6szjm3--flourishing-amidst-emerging-chaos.-no-one-is-coming-to-save-us-embracing-t.html

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
covid-19david martin phdthe prep act
