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ΠΕΘΑΝΑΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟ....💥 (όνομα, δραστηριότητα, ηλικία, χώρα, προϊόν, ένεση..)
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545 views • September 13, 2021
¨ΠΡΟΣΩΠΙΚΗ ΠΛΗΡΟΦΟΡΙΑ: ΤΩΡΑ - ΑΝΑΣΤΑΤΟΙ ΟΙ ΓΙΑΤΡΟΙ ΣΕ ΠΑΣΙΓΝΩΣΤΟ ΜΕΓΑΛΟ ΝΟΣΟΚΟΜΕΙΟ ΤΗΣ ΑΘΗΝΑΣ ΠΡΟΤΡΕΠΟΥΝ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΠΙΣΚΕΠΤΕΣ ΤΩΝ ΑΣΘΕΝΩΝ ΝΑ ΔΙΑΔΩΣΟΥΝ: "ΜΑΚΡΥΑ ΑΠΟ ΑΥΤΑ ΤΑ eΜΒΟΛΙΑ!". ΠΟΛΛΕΣ ΚΛΙΝΕΣ ΣΤΟ ΝΟΣΟΚΟΜΕΙΟ ΜΕ ΜΙΚΡΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΣΕ ΚΩΜΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ eΜΒΟΛΙΟ! [Κ-Τ] "
https://diodotos-k-t.blogspot.com/2021/09/e-e.html
https://diodotos-k-t.blogspot.com/2021/09/e-e.html
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