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Markets Plunge. Carona Of Thorns 322.3/2/20 Israel.Turkey Russia.Chaos War Famine in Balances!
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46 views • March 02, 2020
I truly pray you all are blessed, well and prepared in Christ Jesus! What we are seeing is a per-curser to Jacobs trouble, the great tribulation described in the book of the Revelation of Jesus Christ! This is just the beginning, a sample of Gods wrath. You are not appointed to Gods wrath if you are in Christ Jesus so call on Him if you have not, He will answer! His grace and peace to you all!
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