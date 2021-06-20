Prices Rise & Standards of Living Fall -- Yet The Fed Keeps Printing Like Crazy

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How can a government, that's $28 trillion in debt, spend trillions of dollars that it does not have? Well, one major way is the Federal Reserve creates money-out-of-thin-air and then 'loans' it to the government by buying the government's bonds. Naturally, when the Fed counterfeits new dollars to do this, the value of the dollars (that Americans work so hard for) drops. Prices rise, and the standard of living of Americans falls. Does this sound like a good deal to you?