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💥Fire at the Lavra Cathedral continues following the work of Ukraine's mighty air defence
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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💥🇺🇦 Strikes on Kiev continue. The fire at the Lavra continues following the work of Ukraine's mighty air defence.

A missile from the American Patriot air defense system hit the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, the Russian Defense Ministry stated

"One of the reasons for the incorrect operation of this complex could be that Western countries provided the Kiev regime with missiles with expired shelf lives," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that it does not plan to and does not strike civilian infrastructure.

The Western media is, of course, saying that the Ukrainian AD failure is "Russia attacking Christianity" but let's remember how Ukrainians themselves are treating the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra - display Banksy's graffiti there, use it as a set for shows, and, of course, they raided it mulitple times and attacked the believers (and these are just examples off the top of our heads). Anyone in the West wants to address that maybe? 

Adding:

Tomorrow, when every Kiev regime stooge, Western outlet and European leader starts screaming that "Russia is deliberately targeting churches" — keep this in mind.

An Iskander-M carries a 480–700kg warhead. A Zircon carries an estimated 300–400kg warhead but strikes at Mach 8+ — the kinetic energy alone is devastating before you factor in the explosive yield. Either one striking the Dormition Cathedral would have left a crater where a thousand-year-old cathedral used to stand. The structure would be unrecognisable.

What the footage shows is a roof fire, with walls and domes intact. That is not the signature of a ballistic or hypersonic strike. That is the signature of a failed air defence interceptor coming down on a historic building — exactly what local residents and early footage from Kiev suggest happened tonight.


@DDGeopolitics

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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