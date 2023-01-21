WISHING YOU A GLORIOUS NEW YEAR

THERE IS A LOT OF SIMILARITIES WITH WHAT THE LORD HAS FOR US IN 2023 AND THE CELEBRATION OF THE CHINESE NEW YEAR.

I WILL GIVE YOU CLUE.

THAT’S RIGHT, IT’S GATHERING.

THE CHINESE NEW YEAR AS WITH THANKSGIVING IN THE WEST CENTERS AROUND GATHERING.

THE GATHERING OF LOVED ONES, THE GATHERING OF FAMILIES, THE GATHERING OF FRIENDS. THERE IS NOTHING LIKE MEETING AND EATING WITH THOSE YOU LOVE AND WHO ARE DEAR TO YOU.

THIS YEAR IS THE LORD’S GATHERING OF HIS REMNANT.

AND LET ME READ THE BLESSING WHEN GOD GATHER HIS PEOPLE.

3 "But I will gather the remnant of My flock out of all countries where I have driven them, and bring them back to their folds; and they shall be fruitful and increase.

4 "I will set up shepherds over them who will feed them; and they shall fear no more, nor be dismayed, nor shall they be lacking," says the LORD. (Jer. 23:3-4 NKJ)

IF YOU MISSED YOUR FAMILY AND GATHERING WITH THEM, HOW MUCH MORE WOULD GOD MISSED HIS SHEEP AND CAN’T WAIT TO GATHER THEM TO HIMSELF.

THEREFORE, I WOULD LIKE TO TAKE THIS TO WISH EVERYONE A YEAR WHERE YOU ARE GATHERED BY THE LORD INTO HIS FOLD.

MAY YOU BE FRUITFUL AND INCREASE.

MAY THE LORD SEND HIS APPOINTED SHEPHERDS AND HELP INTO YOUR LIFE WHO WILL NOURISH YOU AND NO MATTER HOW THE WORLD TURNS OUT, YOU WILL NOT FEAR, NOR BE DISMAYED AND YOU WILL DEFINITELY NOT LACK.

THEREFORE, MAY GATHER WITH CHRIST THOSE HE WANTS TO GATHER BACK INTO HIS FOLD.

ONCE AGAIN, MAY THE LORD BLESS YOU IN 2023