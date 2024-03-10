⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (10 March 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(10 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have improved their position along the front line and defeated manpower and hardware of 21st, 60th and 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Yampolovka, Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

Three counterattacks by units of 32nd mechanised and 57th motorised infantry brigades of the AFU were repulsed near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were more than 110 servicemen, two tanks, and three motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems have been hit.

One AFU ammunition depot has been also destroyed.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, conducting active combat operations, have taken more advantageous front lines and defeated formations of 54th mechanized, 79th air assault, 5th assault brigades of the AFU and the 4th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard close to Verkhnekamenskoye, Spornoye, Kurdyumovka, and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 280 servicemen, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and one D-30 howitzer have been hit, as well as two ammunition depots of the AFU.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, acting actively and coherently, have taken more advantageous lines and positions.

Fire damage was inflicted on manpower and hardware of 24th, 110th mechanised, 71st jaeger brigades and the 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Mayorsk, Novokalinovo, Berdychi, and Rozovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counterattacks by assault groups of the 78th Separate Air Assault Regiment of the AFU have been also repelled close to Orlovka and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 310 troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, and eight motor vehicles.

In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two D-30 howitzers have been destroyed.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Ugledar and Staromayorskoye (DPR).The enemy losses were over 150 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

One AFU ammunition depot has also been destroyed.



▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have defeated manpower and hardware of 65th mechanised and 128th mountain assault brigades of the AFU and the enemy 126th Brigade close to Rabotino, Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region) and Ivanovka (Kherson region).



The enemy losses were up to 45 servicemen and three motor vehicles.

In addition, during the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, one German-manufactured Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian GoFs have destroyed one control point of the 47th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU close to Zhelannoye (Donetsk People's Republic), two fuel depots, two ammunition depots, one unmanned aerial vehicle control point of the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the AFU near Novokalinovo (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as enemy manpower and military hardware in 136 areas.



Air defence facilities have shot down three U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles.



In addition, 130 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Privolye and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Aleksandrovka, Yasinovataya, Verkhnetoretskoye, Stepnoye, and Maryanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novoye, Trudovoye, Novoprokopovka, and Lyubimovka (Zaporozhye region).

📊In total, 577 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 14,985 unmanned aerial vehicles, 484 air defence missile systems, 15,420 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,235 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,350 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 19,572 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.