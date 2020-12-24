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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 60 - MASSIVE LIES DOCTORS EXPOSE FINALLY!
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817 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
THIS IS HUGE... THE DOCTORS ARE FIGHTING BACK WITH TRUTH!!!!
My common law claim Milton courthouse filed September 12 2020 IS THE SOLUTION for our WORLD!
Download and share this video of enormous TRUTH far and wide and get in the faces of everyone who attempts to make us wear masks at all levels of these corrupt service corporations at the municipal, provincial and federal levels.... the gig is up... massive arrests are coming with REAL common law GRAND JURY courts .... OUR WORLD IS WAKING GET INVOLVED AND BE A LIGHT!
God Speed
THIS IS HUGE... THE DOCTORS ARE FIGHTING BACK WITH TRUTH!!!!
My common law claim Milton courthouse filed September 12 2020 IS THE SOLUTION for our WORLD!
Download and share this video of enormous TRUTH far and wide and get in the faces of everyone who attempts to make us wear masks at all levels of these corrupt service corporations at the municipal, provincial and federal levels.... the gig is up... massive arrests are coming with REAL common law GRAND JURY courts .... OUR WORLD IS WAKING GET INVOLVED AND BE A LIGHT!
God Speed
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