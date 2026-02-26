Kristy Allen delivers a breathtaking hour of connection—linking the dots from a murdered pop star to a murdered president, from a stolen child in Ohio to a stolen patent that's been altering your brainwaves since 2003.





The Epstein files were never the end. They were the beginning. And as the dust settles, a shocking truth emerges: Michael Jackson's name never appeared. Not once. Because he wasn't a predator—he was a protector, building Neverland as a sanctuary against the very networks now being dismantled. Whispers from the Valhalla program suggest he and other "deceased" heroes are ready to testify.





Meanwhile, the beast has turned inward. With borders sealed, the trafficking networks have shifted to domestic pipelines—and Child Protective Services in Ohio stands accused of acting as the middleman. The case of Caitlin Hunter and her mother Janine reveals a system that doesn't fail children; it feeds them into the machine.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





Anyone can copy, paste, and blast it out to that entire list of officials in under sixty seconds.

The "Tsunami of Truth" Rapid Response Email

Subject: URGENT: Formal Inquiry – Cases of Kaitlynn Hunter & Jeannine Larrick (Public Record Request)

To: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

Body:

To the Offices of the Ohio Attorney General, Franklin County Coroner, and Guernsey County Judiciary/Law Enforcement:

This email serves as a formal notice of public concern regarding the ongoing situation involving Kaitlynn Hunter and her mother, Jeannine Larrick.

The public is now closely monitoring the documented history of abuse, medical neglect, and questionable legal maneuvers within the Guernsey County foster system and judicial circuit. Specifically, we are demanding a transparent and immediate accounting of the following:

The Welfare of Kaitlynn Hunter: Given her history of trauma while in state "care," we demand verification of her current safety and medical status.

The February 23rd Raid: The legal basis for the silencing and arrest of Jeannine Larrick must be justified to the public.

The Death of Betty [Grandmother]: The "natural causes" ruling is being challenged by the public in light of reported sepsis and physical head trauma. We demand an independent forensic review.

Property Seizures: Transparency regarding the transfer of trusts and land under the supervision of the Guernsey County courts.

Be advised that the "Tsunami of Truth" community—and the broader American public—no longer accepts "no comment" as a substitute for Constitutional accountability. We expect these women to be treated with the dignity and legal protections guaranteed by the Republic.

Justice is coming to the light. We await your public response.

Respectfully,

[Your Name] [Your City/State] A Sovereign of the Restored Republic

If you choose to call Ohio about this case: I invite you to write down the name of the clerk they speak to and the time you called.

If you get a "no comment" or a hang-up, call back. Sovereignty doesn't take 'no' for an answer. Here are the numbers and the Judges name and the clerk: Judge Stephanie Williams [email protected] Question the legal basis for Jeannine’s arrest and silencing.

Juvenile Court concerns regarding Kaitlynn’s placement.

Clerk Jennifer Johnson 740-432-3730 Judge David Bennett 740-432-9262