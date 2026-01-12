MOSQUITO REPELLENT LIGHT !!

I found out about these repellent orange LED mosquito lights, so I bought one to see if they work. Amazingly it did, there are lots of different brands out there, however they all work the same way. The wavelength of light they emit doesn't so much repel mosquitos, it just doesn't attract them, because they like blue light. It works on other insects too.

I thought I would post this, it may help stop any of those Bill Gates death mosquitos from biting you if they're about.