'Mystery Company' Buys $800M Worth of Land Around Travis AFB, Interstate Electrical Grid System

- The United States Air Force is investigating a company that's purchased $800 million of land near Travis Air Force Base, one of the most critical military bases in the U.S. But after eight months of investigation, government officials have been unable to identify who's behind it nor rule out any threat to national security.





"We're very, very concerned about this," said Rep. John Garamendi, a Democrat who represents portions of the Bay Area. "It's so extensive and so secret and it's impossible to get any information about what's happening here."





Congressman Garamendi raised the alarm to the U.S. Air Force -- prompting a federal investigation.





"I have every reason in the world to believe that this land is adjacent to a critical national security platform Travis Air Force Base. Therefore -- an area where spy operations or any other nefarious activity could take place...that could detrimentally impact the ability of Travis Air Force Base to operate in a moment of national emergency," said Garamendi.





"Now literally three sides of that base are totally controlled by the Flannery group," Rep. Garamendi said.





Yet no one - including local, state, and federal officials -- can seem to track down who's behind the group.





"Who are these people?" Garamendi said. "Where did they get the money where they could pay five to ten times the normal value that others would pay for this farmland?"





According to Garamendi, Flannery Associates has also acquired land around the interstate electrical grid system stemming from the Columbia River into Central California - including land that houses wind turbines that provide significant power into Northern California. #Breaking #News #Alert





'Mystery company' buys $800M worth of land near Travis AFB, raising concerns about national security

https://abc7.com/travis-afb-air-force-base-flannery-associates-llc-john-garamendi/13529716/





