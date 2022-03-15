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Br. Bugnolo reports live from Warsaw on the War in Ukraine 3-14-2022
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195 views • March 15, 2022
Br. Alexis Bugnolo.
To donate to the Humanitarian Cause organized by Br. Bugnolo --
https://www.fromrome.info/2022/02/27/br-bugnolo-establishes-humanitarian-fundraiser-for-ukraine/
Military Recruits who want to fight in the Ukraine with Ordo Militaris Catholicus can contact Br. Bugnolo at +48 789900453
To pledge as a Member of Ordo Militaris Catholicus, so as to enable Br. Bugnolo to clothe military volunteers see --- https://www.ordo-militaris.us/donate
Or here -- https://www.ordo-militaris.us/donate-full-military-pack-to-a-volunteer/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roJHQ44AT6k
To donate to the Humanitarian Cause organized by Br. Bugnolo --
https://www.fromrome.info/2022/02/27/br-bugnolo-establishes-humanitarian-fundraiser-for-ukraine/
Military Recruits who want to fight in the Ukraine with Ordo Militaris Catholicus can contact Br. Bugnolo at +48 789900453
To pledge as a Member of Ordo Militaris Catholicus, so as to enable Br. Bugnolo to clothe military volunteers see --- https://www.ordo-militaris.us/donate
Or here -- https://www.ordo-militaris.us/donate-full-military-pack-to-a-volunteer/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roJHQ44AT6k
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